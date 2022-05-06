Metair production materially impacted by a flood-damaged OEM customer

METAIR has initiated a business interruption claim to limit the impact on its automotive component vertical of an OEM customer that had suffered significant damage to its plant and had suspended its production from the floods in KwaZulu-Natal on April 1 and 2.

“Metair will also work with the affected OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to support their recovery and any recoupment of lost production. Metair is in close contact with funders to maintain sufficient short-term liquidity until the situation stabilises,” the group said in an update yesterday.