Lillian Barnard. Photo: Twitter.

CAPE TOWN – Microsoft South Africa has announced that it has appointed Lillian Barnard as its new Managing Director, effective March 1, 2019. This comes after Zoaib Hoosen resigned from his position and Barnard will replace him. Since his appointment in 2014, Hoosen has successfully driven Microsoft’s growth in South Africa, overseeing the business’ evolution to the cloud and computing at the edge.

She is currently the director of the public sector at Microsoft and has over 20 years of ICT experience in leadership roles both locally and internationally.

Previously, she worked for IBM for 15 years and served as the Chief Sales Officer at Vodacom.

She has also served on the boards of Mango Airlines and the Dad-fund non-profit organisation.

She is a patron of the Dream Girls International Outreach and Mentoring Programme of South Africa.

In 1993, she completed her BCom Honours in Business Economics at the University of the Western Cape.

Barnard said in a statement: “Succeeding someone who has led with such distinction is an honour. Zoaib has ensured that I will be taking over an extraordinary organisation. The business truly is in a strong position as a result of his commitment over the last five years. I am planning to continue to drive this growth as we move forward.”

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



