JOHANNESBURG - Microsoft SA has launched a new computer lab at the Afrika Tikkun Zolile Malindi Centre of Excellence in Cape Town today.
As the Fourth Industrial Revolution looms, it is essential that young people are exposed to as much as possible, and that learning evolves to include digital advancements.
The Zolile Malindi Centre of Excellence in Mfuleni, Cape Town has been using limited resources for some time, significantly affecting the learners in their Child and Youth Development (CYD) and Career Development Programmes (CDP). Computers at the centre previously serviced over 3,500+ young people between 2011 and 2019.