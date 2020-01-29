Microsoft SA launches new computer lab at Afrika Tikkun









Microsoft SA has launched a new computer lab at the Afrika Tikkun Zolile Malindi Centre of Excellence in Cape Town today. JOHANNESBURG - Microsoft SA has launched a new computer lab at the Afrika Tikkun Zolile Malindi Centre of Excellence in Cape Town today.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution looms, it is essential that young people are exposed to as much as possible, and that learning evolves to include digital advancements.

The Zolile Malindi Centre of Excellence in Mfuleni, Cape Town has been using limited resources for some time, significantly affecting the learners in their Child and Youth Development (CYD) and Career Development Programmes (CDP). Computers at the centre previously serviced over 3,500+ young people between 2011 and 2019.





“Until recently we had two computer labs that could only accommodate 44 learners at a time,” said Lizo Madinga, the centre’s General Manager.





“This wasn’t sufficient for all the learners that the centre caters to daily and often we had learners pairing up at desks taking turns throughout lessons. In addition, the computers were outdated and the hard drives had started to fail. This is where Microsoft stepped in and generously outfitted a new computer lab at the centre.” As a result, the centre is now able to accommodate 60 learners per class in a much larger and visually appealing space, giving meaning to the principle of “leaving no-one behind”.





As classes grow and eLearning and IT skills become more crucial these new PC’s are expected to empower thousands more students over many years to come.





Anthony Putorek, Senior Lead Workforce Development Program Manager at Microsoft said, “We are living in a world that is underpinned by tech intensity, whereby companies, communities and countries are leveraging digital tools and platforms to build solutions and services to better service the needs of the citizens and customer, but they can only do this if they have a skilled workforce to do so. As such, fostering in the development of computer skills in education remains an important aspect of what we believe in. All that we have done to contribute to the development of the Afrika Tikkun Computer Lab has been a result of our intentions to accelerate the pace of inclusive digital transformation, and thereby deliver on our mission to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more”





Madinga further added, “We would like to extend our gratitude to Microsoft SA for the amazing gift of upgrading our Cape Town computer lab. We are beyond grateful”.





