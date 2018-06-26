JOHANNESBURG - Yet another mineworker has died at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations.

Sibanye said on Tuesday the worker died at its Khomanani mine at the Driefontein operation, west of Johannesburg after he entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

"This is another sad incident and all efforts are being focussed on addressing this perplexing increase in safety incidents," the company said.

As per regulatory convention, an investigation into the incident would be carried out by management, together with the department of mineral resources other stakeholders, Sibanye added.

Earlier this month, five mineworkers died from gas and heat exposure at Sibanye's Kloof Ikamva mine after they entered an abandoned shaft.

The company's operations are now responsible for 21 of 45 mine fatalities in 10 incidents since February this year.

Sibanye said it would on Friday convene a safety summit in order to collectively address these incidents, prevent the loss of lives at its operations and re-establish its safety record.

- African News Agency (ANA)