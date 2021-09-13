More than 16 000 Amplats employees receive first Covid-19 vaccination jabs

Chief Executive, Natascha Viljoen, said on Friday that vaccines were at the heart of the fight against Covid-19.

MORE than 16 000 Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) employees and contractors have received their first Covid-19 jabs since the start of the company’s workplace vaccination programme in July.

“They are our best course of protection against severe hospitalisation and deaths. We are pleased that close to over 50 percent of our South Africa workforce have consented to be vaccinated,“ said Viljoen.

The company said more than 40 000 employees and contractors could participate in the workplace vaccination programme, and more than 3 000 employees and contractors had also received their second jabs.

Limpopo’s health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, said the province continued to lead the way in South Africa’s vaccination drive.