More than 200 000 mineworkers receive the Covid-19 jab

THE MINERALS Council South Africa said this week that almost half of the mining industry had been fully vaccinated.

Council chief executive Roger Baxter, said the industry started preparing for a vaccine roll-out in February, using its extensive in-house infrastructure and resources.

He said as of Wednesday, a total of 203 007 mining employees and contractors had been immunised – about 45 percent of the workforce – with 49 percent now fully vaccinated.

“To date, 52 workplace sites have been registered under the Department of Health’s workplace vaccination programme, with many more outreach and temporary facilities operating. Additionally, companies that have fewer than 4 000 employees have teamed up with private companies and provincial departments of health to offer on-mine vaccination, while others have been served by a number of larger companies that have availed their facilities,” Baxter said.