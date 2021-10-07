Most insurance death claims remain cardio-vascular related

ALTHOUGH Covid-19 caused devastation for hundreds of millions of people across the world, 2020 claim statistics from Momentum Life Insurance show cardiovascular-related claims make up the most death claims, and do so almost every year. When it comes to cardiovascular diseases and strokes, people often associate these diseases with men. They are generally right.

Momentum’s statistics showed cardiovascular issues were a leading cause of deaths for men whereas cancer was the leading cause of death claims for women, the insurer said. Momentum Retail Life Insurance head of marketing George Kolbe said cardiovascular/heart disease was the main cause of death for men, at 28 percent of all claims. Of those, 69 percent were caused by a heart attack.” According to the World Health Organization, 27.4 percent of men and 26.1 percent of women in South Africa suffer from hypertension, although other sources estimate this number to be closer to one in every three adults and even up to 60 percent of the population.

Every person suffering from hypertension carries increased risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Kolbe said the real tragedy behind heart attacks and strokes was the fact that they could be prevented to a large extent. “Simple lifestyle changes including diet, exercise and knowledge of one’s health status can provide the prevention many people need but are simply not implementing into their lives,” he said.