Mozambik partners with TutorBox to launch online high school catch-up classes

DURBAN - Mozambik restaurants has partnered with education group TutorBox, Mix 93.8FM, Edgars Club and Mango Airlines to launch free online high school catch-up classes for Grade 10-12.

They have also launched digital edutainment packs for download to keep younger children entertained during the period of national lockdown. The edutainment sets were designed by TutorBox’s education and childhood development specialists with catch-up tutoring courses presented in a live streaming environment by TutorBox’s teachers and tutors.

The Covid-19 Catch-Up Course registrations launch Tuesday 31 March – 6 April at www.covidcatchup.co.za.

"This initiative will be at no cost to South Africans during the current 21-day lockdown. While our restaurants are closed during lockdown, we have looked at other ways to support, partner and serve the community. Digital edutainment packs will be available at no cost for certain editions and R 100 for purchased downloads. TutorBox has 15 years under its belt as a premium tutoring and educational agency and likeminded to Mozambik in our passion for communities," said Mozambik chief executive Manny Nichas

TutorBox chief executive Michelle Jardim said, "In life-unusual times like these we all need to stand together and support one another. The Covid-19 Catch-Up course construct was designed to secure continuity of learning during the lockdown with excellent teachers and tutors engaged to assist learners during this time. The kids’ activity packs include educational elements, emotion tracking tools and a whole lot of fun. Again, designed with family in mind and the ability to use materials that are already in and around the house".