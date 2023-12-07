MTN appoints Selorm Adadevoh as new chief operating officer

Jens Schulte-Bockum would step down from his role as group chief operations officer (GCOO) and the Group Exco when his fixed-term contract ended on March 31, 2024, mobile operator MTN said yesterday In a statement, MTN said Selorm Adadevoh was appointed to take over the role, effective April 1, 2024.

Selorm joined MTN in 2018 as CEO of key subsidiary MTN Ghana and brought extensive experience to his new role, the firm said. “Having spent seven years at MTN, Jens has played a valuable role and made a significant contribution to the Group over the duration of his tenure. “The Company thanks Jens for the vital role he has played in the scaling of our core connectivity business across home, fibre, enterprise and network as a service (NaaS), in line with Ambition 2025. In more recent times, Jens has had the additional responsibilities for accelerating the Group’s digital services platforms, in particular the Ayoba super app and the API marketplace capability Chenosis,” MTN said.

Schulte-Bockum would continue to serve as a non-executive director on the boards of MTN South Africa, MTN Nigeria and Bayobab. Stephen Blewett was appointed as CEO of MTN Ghana effective April 1, 2024, succeeding Selorm. Stephen re-joined MTN in July 2023 as the operations rxecutive for Markets, with executive responsibility for the smaller West and Central Africa (WECA) markets and providing broader operations support to the senior vice president (SVP) for markets across the overall WECA region.