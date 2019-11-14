MTN gears up for Black Friday sale promotion









With Black Friday being the most anticipated shopping day of the year, MTN is gearing up to offer customers even bigger deals. Photo: File DURBAN - With Black Friday being the most anticipated shopping day of the year, MTN is gearing up to offer customers even bigger deals. As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, it promises to offer customers massive discounts on selected deals. This will be the network’s biggest Black Friday yet – new and existing customers can expect amazing data deals, combo deals and the opportunity to stay connected for less, including streaming, downloading, and special social media deals. Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa said, "This year is MTN’s 25th anniversary - there is a lot that we look back on and celebrate. To ensure that our customers keep getting that winning feeling all summer long, we will offer them the very best deals to keep them connected to their loved ones, anywhere and everywhere they go". She added, "MTN participated in Black Friday for the first time in 2016 and our customers were very responsive to our offerings, we are hoping that this year’s exclusive deals will make their lives even brighter".

Black Friday deals will be available online and in-store to both individual and business customers on Friday, 29 November 2019.

Black Friday phenomenon grows fastest in South Africa

While Black Friday may have originally started in the US, its worldwide popularity has soared in recent years with countries across the globe getting in on the action.

However, research has shown that the Black Friday phenomenon has grown faster in South Africa than any other country in the world.

Black Friday traditionally kick-starts the holiday shopping season. In South Africa, it has snowballed into a whirlwind of big-ticket discounts across all categories, making it the most popular time of the year to splurge.

In the past year, a couple of popular South African retailers’ pricing and advertising has come under scrutiny, making it even more important for consumers to ensure they do their homework before spending on any big-ticket items this Black Friday.

According to PriceCheck chief executive Chloe Lötter, comparison tools are just as important to retailers as they are to consumers, particularly during periods of increased online spending such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Online retail is projected to reach 1.4 percent of total retail in South Africa, based on an estimated R1 trillion to be spent via traditional channels in 2018, according to findings of the Online Retail in South Africa 2019 study, conducted by World Wide Worx with the support of Visa and Platinum Seed.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE