DURBAN - With Black Friday being the most anticipated shopping day of the year, MTN is gearing up to offer customers even bigger deals.
As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary, it promises to offer customers massive discounts on selected deals.
This will be the network’s biggest Black Friday yet – new and existing customers can expect amazing data deals, combo deals and the opportunity to stay connected for less, including streaming, downloading, and special social media deals.
Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa said, "This year is MTN’s 25th anniversary - there is a lot that we look back on and celebrate. To ensure that our customers keep getting that winning feeling all summer long, we will offer them the very best deals to keep them connected to their loved ones, anywhere and everywhere they go".
She added, "MTN participated in Black Friday for the first time in 2016 and our customers were very responsive to our offerings, we are hoping that this year’s exclusive deals will make their lives even brighter".