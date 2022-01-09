MTN Group sides with SA regulator Icasa in spectrum auction rift

THE MTN Group said on Friday it has opposed a court bid by rival Telkom SA seeking to halt a spectrum auction, in bid to prevent further delays to a process that has been stuck in a bureaucratic and legislative maze for years. South Africa’s third biggest telecoms company Telkom, on Wednesday sought an urgent court order to prevent the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) from holding a spectrum auction in March, calling the auction process unlawful and illegal.

The move by Telkom, which won a court order last year forcing the regulator to review its auction process and delay it to March this year, could potentially delay the country’s roll out of 5G and expansion of 4G capacity seen as critical for access to digital services and cheaper data costs. “While the current ITA (invitation to apply) is not perfect, we believe the regulator has tried to strike a delicate balance for all players,” Africa's biggest telecoms company said in a statement, adding that it had filed court papers to oppose Telkom’s application. Icasa on Wednesday censured Telkom’s application calling the move “narrow and selfish”.