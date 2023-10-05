MTN improves its network availability by 15% despite load shedding,vandalism

MTN reported yesterday that it achieved a 15% improvement in network availability in the face of load shedding and vandalism, after it invested R4.5 billion to R5bn in its network to keep customers connected. In a statement, the group said this followed steady increases in network availability throughout 2023, brought about by concerted resilience interventions.

According to MTN, in May, South Africans experienced 29 days of Stage 5 and Stage 6 load shedding, whereas last year, load shedding never increased beyond Stage 3 in the same period. “Despite the extremes experienced in May, MTN was able to report improved network resilience,” the group said. “One of the key initiatives contributing to the remarkable improvement in MTN’s network availability has been rolling out a comprehensive national resilience programme in key regions, including Johannesburg, the Western Cape, Tshwane, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the central region.

“This programme encompasses several infrastructure enhancements such as battery upgrades, rectifier swaps, backup generator installations, and site security measures to safeguard both active and passive infrastructure.” MTN said its network team and its network partners have been working seven days a week to ensure customers can stay connected during bouts of load shedding. “In August alone, MTN had completed in the region of 2 000 site enhancements, surpassing set targets. With new site enhancements coming on board almost daily, to date, more than 5 000 sites have been successfully upgraded,” MTN said.

MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi said: “It’s an ongoing battle, but one that we’re committed to winning as we fight to provide our customers with a reliable and resilient network. “Our efforts and the results we’re seeing underscore our dedication to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, even in the face of load-shedding challenges, to ensure that all can share in the benefits of a modern connected life.” MTN said it has achieved significant milestones including the deployment of more than 20 000 batteries, 5 000 rectifiers, and nearly 900 generators to sites across the country.

“All this has been achieved amidst the ongoing load-shedding crisis exacerbating theft and vandalism issues which continue to plague not only MTN but all South Africans.” Molapisi said: “While there was a brief respite in the second quarter of 2023, with a reduction in load shedding compared to the first quarter, power outages continued to pose a significant challenge to our operations. During the first half of 2022, there were 68 days with load shedding, but this figure nearly tripled to 181 days in that same period this year.” Molapisi warned that theft and vandalism remain a concern.

“Load shedding heightens the vulnerability of cellphone towers to acts of vandalism as criminals often exploit the cover of darkness during these outages to target network sites,” he said. “The equipment installed at these cellphone towers, including copper cables, batteries, air conditioners and generators, is highly coveted by criminals who inflict significant damage on network infrastructure, leading to tower malfunctions and disruptions.” Molapisi said while MTN was doing well on all fronts in shoring up its network resilience during periods of load shedding, and particularly during the higher stages, the criminal activity continues to inflict deteriorated network experiences on its customers.