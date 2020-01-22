MTN has launched customised MTN TikTok data bundles to grow the number of TikTok users in South Africa. Photo: Reuters

DURBAN - MTN has launched customised MTN TikTok data bundles to grow the number of TikTok users in South Africa. The TikTok bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2# from as little as R5 for a 100MB daily bundle.

TikTok is a short-form video sharing app which, according to DataReportal has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads and 500 million active users worldwide.

Although there are no official figures to measure the penetration of TikTok in South Africa, local hashtags such as #tiktoksouthafrica and #southafrica indicate that the social media service has a total of 7000 videos and 350000 South African fans, while videos categorised with the hashtag #tiktoksouthafrica already have in excess of 400 million views.

"We have heard our customers and hope that the launch of these bundles will enable them to make the most of what is arguably the fastest growing social platform amongst the youth. We are committed to providing products and solutions that resonate with our customers, and the introduction of our TikTok bundles is another such offering," said Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive, MTN SA.