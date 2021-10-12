MTN MoMo targets prepaid digital health solution

MTN Mobile Money app (MTN MoMo) which is powered by uBank, said it had expanded into the digital health service space with the Nurse & Video-Dr Consult prepaid solution. The firm said that this prepaid digital healthcare solution, starting from R370, was accessed via the MoMo app and was specifically targeted at helping the elderly with no medical aid to get the professional advice and medication they need.

“The high cost of medical aid and affordability constraints are increasing the need for prepaid medical aid to expand healthcare coverage more broadly and fairly”, said Felix Kamenga, the chief officer for Mobile Financial Services from MTN SA. The service was offered in partnership with CareWorks, which is a aggregator of prepaid health voucher services. The voucher – which is valid for three years and costs R370 – incorporates access to specific select medicine that may be recommended by a nurse or prescribed by the Video-Dr. These vouchers are redeemable at Dis-Chem and Medicare pharmacies. “MoMo Health vouchers give users access to a nurse for a health check, and if needed, connect to a Video-Dr for a consultation at the nearest Dis-Chem or Medicare pharmacies.