MTN Nigeria acquires additional 2.6GHz spectrum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday approved the transfer and assignment of the 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys Services to MTN Nigeria. Nigeria is MTN's biggest mobile market, boasting more than 77.1 million, with 1.5 million new subscribers added in the first half of 2023.

The company said in a statement yesterday the effective date for the licence was September 7 2023, and it was due for renewal on April 16, 2033. The additional spectrum would enable MTN Nigeria to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience, it said. Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, said, “The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum band is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.

“This spectrum will enable MTN Nigeria to roll out our network capacity more efficiently and enhance our sustainability priorities. Not only will it help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall internet experience in line with our commitment to delivering quality service to our customers. Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria.” In July commenting on the company’s first-half performance, Toriola said, “The operating conditions in the first half of 2023 remained challenging with energy, food, and general inflation at elevated levels. This was due to the ongoing adverse global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, the cash shortages experienced in Q1, forex volatility and availability and supply chain uncertainties witnessed during the period.” The company posted a decline in profit before tax of 25.4% to N200.4 billion (R5bn) on the back of unrealised foreign exchange losses.