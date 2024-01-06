MTN SA’s innovative Skills Academy to bridge the digital skills gap

MTN South Africa said it took a major step towards bridging the digital skills gap by launching the MTN Skills Academy. The platform aims to equip young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital age, providing a range of courses and training programmes in areas such as coding, web development, digital marketing, and data analytics to name a few.

With a goal of ensuring that 60% of youth and adults have at least a basic proficiency in sustainable digital skills by 2025, the initiative further demonstrates MTN’s commitment to driving digital transformation in South Africa. The launch of the MTN Skills Academy in South Africa aligns with MTN's mission of ensuring that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. By investing in the skills of the youth, MTN SA says it is investing in the future of the country, creating a pipeline of talent that will help drive innovation and growth in the digital economy for years to come.

Developed in collaboration with strategic partners including PACE and Coursera, the MTN Skills Academy is set to be a game-changer for digital education, says Arthur Mukhuvha, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation. “The Academy is a cornerstone of MTN’s Ambition 2025, which is our commitment to the development of a digital future for the benefit of all. Not only will the Academy play a pivotal role in enhancing digital and financial skills, but it will also foster digital inclusion, innovation, and long-term career prospects for participants”. In 2023 alone, the MTN SA Foundation upskilled 900 unemployed youth across all nine provinces through the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme. The MTN Skills Academy is the next phase of MTN’s commitment to the youth of SA.

The Academy’s emphasis on skills development extends beyond traditional education, targeting the acquisition of practical, in-demand skills that directly translate into employability. The curriculum is tailored to meet industry demands, ensuring that learners who complete the courses on the platform, are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the workforce. Key features of the MTN Skills Academy include: Comprehensive learning platform:

The Academy offers a user-friendly web-based platform, available to all mobile users, providing free access to digital and financial courses, career guidance, and entrepreneurial skill development. Strategic partnerships: Leveraging partnerships with Coursera, PACE Career Centre, and others, the academy ensures a diverse curriculum, from basic to advanced technology and business skills. Inclusive design: With features like low-data use and accessibility for differently-abled individuals, the MTN Skills Academy is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all.

The MTN Skills Academy aligns with broader national and continental economic development goals by creating a pool of skilled individuals ready to contribute to the digital economy. This, in turn, has the potential to attract investment, drive innovation, and position Africa as a competitive player in the global digital landscape. In addition to the MTN Skills Academy, MTN SA says it’s also expanding its network infrastructure, increasing the availability of high-speed data services, and undertaking other local initiatives to support digital transformation in the country. Mukhuvha adds, “By investing in the youth, the company is investing in the future of the country and creating opportunities for innovation and growth in the digital economy. The launch of the MTN Skills Academy in South Africa is a significant milestone in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that young people possess the knowledge and tools required to succeed in the digital age.”