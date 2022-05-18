MTN slashes MyMTN Home Fixed LTE and 5G prices

MTN has announced price reductions on its MyMTN Home Fixed LTE and 5G home portfolios. The MyMTN Home Fixed LTE and 5G offers are available until 31 July 2022.

“At MTN we are committed to providing connectivity at affordable rates for all South Africans to enable more people to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected world with as little impact on their pockets as possible”, says Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa. The MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE and 5G internet promotional deals are shown below:

In order to offer even more affordable options, MTN has dropped the price of its MyMTN Home capped deals and also provided more value to our customers. The new promotional deals are shown below: “We are seeing increasing demand in growth for Fixed LTE connectivity solutions since launching last year. MTN believes everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and through these affordable deals our customers will have the opportunity to connect on SA’s best network. We intend to continue offering innovative and cost-effective solutions to keep South African households connected at the most affordable rates, while bringing unparalleled quality of service,” Bodibe said. BUSINESS REPORT