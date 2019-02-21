FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg, South Africa

INTERNATIONAL - The Ugandan unit of South African telecommunications firm MTN Group has denied government accusations it has been understating its revenues and said it was fully meeting all its tax obligations.



Relations between the telecoms firm and the East African country have been strained over a series of issues including deportations of its top executives, accusations of under-reporting revenues and delayed renewal of its operating licence.





“MTN revenues are independently audited and we remain firmly of the view that all revenues have been correctly accounted for and we are compliant on all tax matters,” MTN Uganda said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.





“Where queries are raised during tax assessments ... MTN works with the relevant authorities to resolve the queries according to the law.”



