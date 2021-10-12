MTN Uganda launches the country’s biggest IPO

MTN UGANDA said yesterday it had set the price of its initial public offering (IPO) for the sale of a 20 percent stake at 200 Ugandan shillings (R0.83) per share, as the East African nation’s biggest telecoms operator launched the country’s biggest IPO. “The MTN IPO is officially open,” MTN Uganda chief executive Wim Vanhelleputte told a news conference in Kampala, saying the IPO would close on November 22. Shares start trading on December 6.

MTN Uganda is offering 4.5 billion shares, Vanhelleputte said, after the unit of South Africa’s MTN Group secured regulatory approval last week. This would value the stake at 895.56bn shillings (R3.7bn) and MTN Uganda at $1.25bn, the company said. Anne Juuko, chief executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, which owns the sponsoring brokerage SBG Securities Uganda Ltd, said Ugandans would have first priority, followed by investors in East Africa and then investors from outside the region.

The telecoms firm, which has 15 million subscribers, also offers mobile money financial services, which Vanhelleputte said was the firm’s biggest growth area as more people sought cashless transactions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s main rival is a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel. It could build more subscribers after a smaller rival, Africell, said it was quitting the market. MTN Uganda, which started operations in 1998, secured a 12-year renewal of its licence in June 2020 after paying $100m and on condition it listed at least 20 percent of its shares on the local market, which now has 17 stocks.