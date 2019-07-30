A Nigerian judge adjourned until October 29 a case to resolve a $2billion (R28.65bn) tax dispute between South African telecoms company MTN Group and Nigeria’s attorney-general.

CAPE TOWN – MTN on Tuesday issued a warning to its customers warning them about two fake social media accounts named MTN AWOOF Giveaway and MTN Free Dashout scamming customers. MTN said in a statement: “We wish to strongly urge our customers not to fall prey to these accounts as they are not official and legitimate MTN accounts. Customers who wish to interact with us on social media can do so by using our official platforms.”

According to the telecoms company these accounts are not endorsed by itself or any of its third-party service providers and are run by scammers who use them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

MTN added that these scammers will also send customers friend requests on Facebook then claim to be MTN agents who offer to assist them with their queries privately.

“We encourage our customers to be on high alert and when uncertain, to verify the validity of purported MTN social media accounts by calling our call centre on 083 808 or by visiting any MTN retail centre."

“Our social media team are in regular contact with Facebook to remove these fake accounts as soon as we become aware of them," said MTN.

