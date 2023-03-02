MultiChoice, Comcast create pan-Africa video-streaming platform

Africa’s biggest pay TV company, the MultiChoice Group, said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement with US-based media conglomerate Comcast to create a pan-Africa video-streaming platform. The new streaming service, which will be built on MultiChoice’s streaming platform Showmax would be 70% owned by the company, it said.

The remaining 30% would be owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, it added. While MultiChoice has the biggest market share in pay TV in Africa, it has been struggling to penetrate deeper with Showmax due to competition from Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service, and Disney. With the streaming companies now training their guns on sports rights in Africa, MultiChoice is being threatened in a market in which it has been a leader.

“This is an appropriate time to step up our ambition and investment in the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD)/over-the-top (OTT) segment,” it said. The new streaming service would combine MultiChoice’s accelerating investment in local content with an extensive pipeline of international content licensed from NBCUniversal and Sky, the company said. This would be complemented by third-party content from HBO, Warner Brothers International, Sony and others, as well as live English Premier League football, the company said.

