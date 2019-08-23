The labour dispute at Multichoice is raging on. Photo: Nhlanhla Philips African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Pay-TV service provider MultiChoice has expressed its disappointment at the call for a strike by the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU). MultiChoice Group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said in a statement on Friday that the group remained committed to continue to consult with labour on the proposed restructure in the company’s customer care division.

He said this would be under the guidance of the commissioner appointed by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), in line with the Labour Relations Act.

“The threatened strike action is not only unprotected it is also illegal. We call on all parties to act in a manner that will ensure the best outcome for impacted employees.”

The ICTU said on Thursday that MultiChoice had sent a letter threatening civil litigation against the union for “launching first historic strike” against the company.

The ICTU said it had been informed that MultiChoice would deploy extra security guards to intimidate workers internally and lock doors.

This is a developing story.

