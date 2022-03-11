Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

MultiChoice expects end of its Nigerian tax row soon

The firm has agreed to a settlement which has paved the way for a forensic audit to determine its tax liability. File Image: IOL

The firm has agreed to a settlement which has paved the way for a forensic audit to determine its tax liability. File Image: IOL

Published 1h ago

Share

MULTICHOICE’S Nigerian business said yesterday it expected a $4.4 billion (R66.4bn) tax dispute to be resolved “very soon”, as the Nigerian tax authorities began a forensic audit under a settlement with the South African pay-TV group.

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) froze the company’s accounts in June and served MultiChoice Group with a 1.8 trillion naira (R65.7bn) tax claim for its Nigeria operation and a $342m claim for value-added taxes.

Story continues below Advertisment

South Africa’s MultiChoice, spun off in 2019 from Naspers, makes a third of its revenues elsewhere on the continent, with Nigeria its biggest market outside its home market.

MultiChoice, which had appealed to a tax tribunal and declined to grant the FIRS access to its servers in the past, said in a statement it has agreed to a settlement, which paved the way for a forensic audit to determine its tax liability.

“With the agreement and the resumption of the forensic systems audit, it is expected that the dispute will be resolved very soon,” MultiChoice said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Nigeria, with one of the lowest tax-collection rates in the world, has been seeking to boost non-oil tax receipts to support its fragile economy and cut its budget deficit. –

REUTERS

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Reuters