MultiChoice launches accelerator to support growth of new SMEs

The accelerator, which forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, will develop and connect South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with global investors to unlock business opportunities at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Accelerator programme forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund.

ENTERTAINMENT group MultiChoice said this week it had launched the MultiChoice Accelerator to support the growth of 20 South African start-ups in collaboration with C3, Galelo and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

MultiChoice has partnered with C3 (Companies Creating Change) to facilitate the programme. C3 is a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based social enterprise with a footprint in 17 countries across the Middle East and Africa. C3’s network of experts and trainers will deliver an intensive investor readiness programme. The finale of the programme would be a series of presentations to the global start-up investment community. Each of the start-ups’ journey will be documented for a new docuseries to be shown in November, MultiChoice said.

Imtiaz Patel, the chairman of MultiChoice, said: “MultiChoice is committed to developing start-ups and established businesses, so they can play their role in growing the South African economy. The MultiChoice Accelerator is the first of its kind for us, where we will have the opportunity to present remarkable home-grown businesses to a global audience. Our MultiChoice Innovation Fund fast-tracks start-ups and founders with ground-breaking ideas to industry leaders.”

