Naspers and Prosus shares tumble 13% on Tencent woes

TECHNOLOGY firms Naspers and Prosus shares were 13 percent lower at midday today after its stake in Chinese firm Tencent took a hit.

Tencent extended losses to close more than 10 percent lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations.

By 1pm, Naspers was trading at R1 552.70, while Prosus was at R753.01.

The People’s Bank of China found Tencent’s WeChat Pay had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes such as gambling, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.