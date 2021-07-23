Naspers Foundry invests in insurtech firm

NASPERS, the internet group, has put R34 million into the insurtech sector in digital insurance advice platform, Ctrl, as part of the group’s R1.4 billion commitment to grow early-stage tech companies through its tech investment vehicle, Naspers Foundry. Ctrl is a digital short-term insurance advice platform that was founded in 2017. It provides a unique tech solution to the short-term insurance industry and consumers through its single platform, which connects consumers, brokers and insurers.

The platform enables brokers to provide insurance advice digitally and allows underserved consumers to compare quotes, obtain advice, accept cover and manage their policies. Fabian Whate, the head of Naspers Foundry, said: “Ctrl has created a smart digital platform that unlocks consumer choice and competitive pricing in a previously underserved market. Everyone at Naspers Foundry is thrilled to make our first insurtech investment, and we look forward to working with the talented team at Ctrl as their business reaches new heights.” Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector, with interests in brands such as Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa’s leading print and digital media business.