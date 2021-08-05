Naspers Foundry invests R120m in Naked
INTERNET group Naspers, through its early-stage tech investment vehicle Naspers Foundry, yesterday announced a R120 million investment in Naked, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insurtech company.
Existing Naked investors Yellowwoods and Hollard also participated in the funding round, endorsing Naked’s growth plans and its success in rebuilding insurance for social good.
The deal is Naspers Foundry’s second insurtech investment in two weeks and its biggest investment to date. The investment forms part of Naspers’s R1.4 billion commitment to grow South Africa’s early-stage tech ecosystem through Naspers Foundry.
Co-founded by actuaries Alex Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation to create a new type of insurance experience. Built from scratch and free from legacy processes and systems, Naked is pioneering a business model that aims to restore trust in how insurance works.
Consumers benefit from lower costs as well as more control of – and convenience in – their insurance experience. They can get a final insurance quote for their home, its contents, their standalone items or their car in less than 90 seconds, and switch or pause their cover, all online, without speaking to a contact centre agent.
Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, chief executive of Naspers South Africa, said: “South Africans are in general under-insured when it comes to short-term personal insurance. While this is often due to price, consumer distrust and complexity have led to a misunderstanding of insurance. Naked’s offering is convenient, transparent and passes the cost savings from its innovative technology on to customers. It improves financial inclusion, in line with Naspers Foundry’s objective of investing in technology businesses that have a positive impact on society.”
Naked co-founder Alex Thomson said: “Our ambition is to build insurance that people love by offering an experience that is affordable, convenient and transparent. We have come a long way since our launch in 2018 towards meeting these goals, including enabling customers to buy cover online in seconds, allowing them to claim and manage cover on our award-winning app, and passing on huge savings through sustainably lower premiums.”
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE