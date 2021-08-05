Naspers Foundry invests R120m in Naked

Existing Naked investors Yellowwoods and Hollard also participated in the funding round, endorsing Naked’s growth plans and its success in rebuilding insurance for social good.

The deal is Naspers Foundry’s second insurtech investment in two weeks and its biggest investment to date. The investment forms part of Naspers’s R1.4 billion commitment to grow South Africa’s early-stage tech ecosystem through Naspers Foundry.

Co-founded by actuaries Alex Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation to create a new type of insurance experience. Built from scratch and free from legacy processes and systems, Naked is pioneering a business model that aims to restore trust in how insurance works.

Consumers benefit from lower costs as well as more control of – and convenience in – their insurance experience. They can get a final insurance quote for their home, its contents, their standalone items or their car in less than 90 seconds, and switch or pause their cover, all online, without speaking to a contact centre agent.