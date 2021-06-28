National Aviation closes deal with Bidvest to acquire BidAir services

The National Aviation Services (NAS), Colossal Africa and a consortium of current executive management from BidAir Services have announced that the acquisition of BidAir Services was closed this month, June 2021. NAS said the closing comes after the fulfilment of all final requirements from the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) and other regulatory approvals.

BidAir Services is South Africa’s largest ground handling company from the Bidvest Group. The company has a clientele of more than 28 major airlines including international carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Ethiopian Airlines, and RwandAir. In April, the Bidvest group signed an agreement with NAS, Colossal Africa, and a consortium consisting of the current executive team to acquire its business BidAir Services for an undisclosed amount. The companies said following the acquisition, BidAir Services becomes NAS Colossal Aviation Services and is part of NAS, the largest airport services network in Africa.

“BidAir Services will continue to provide comprehensive ground handling services to nine South African airports and serve 28 airline customers in the country,” NAS said in a statement. The airports include the three main international airports – OR Tambo International in Johannesburg, Cape Town International, and King Shaka International in Durban as well as international carriers including Emirates, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, and RwandAir, the company said. NAS said it was committed to the overall development of NAS Colossal Aviation Services while reinforcing its capabilities and service to customers.