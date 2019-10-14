The National Treasury has signed a contract with black-owned business ICT solutions provider, Itec Tiyende. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The National Treasury has signed a contract with black-owned business ICT solutions provider, Itec Tiyende as part of the panel of providers to provide managed print services across a range of government departments. The deal was announced by the company’s managing director Simbo Ntshinka, who said the government printing costs were expected to “dramatically reduce” over the next three years. He said said the “groundbreaking” deal would see every printer in government identified, assessed and optimised as part of the redesign of its print environment.

The company said this partnership was a key step in an ongoing e-government strategy to digitise workflows and enable services to become more secure, efficient and cost effective.

Ntshinka said: “Managed print services (MPS) are the gateway to government’s entire digital transformation. We aim to deliver significant savings in government’s total cost of ownership of printers, devices and consumables over the period of the contract – but the real benefits will come through automated workflows and saving time.”

MPS is one of the key solutions offered to government clients by the Level 1 B-BBEE certified company. Itec Tiyende said the benefit of MPS was in reducing consumables wastage, consolidating and centralising printers, scanners and faxes, and optimising existing print fleets with new equipment where appropriate.