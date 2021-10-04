Neale Hill appointed president of Ford Motor Company Africa

The appointment is among organisational and leadership changes announced by FMC’s International Markets Group (IMG) on Friday.

It said Hill will lead the company’s strategic drive to transform and modernise Ford’s business across the continent. His responsibilities have been expanded to include Southern Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as North Africa – which has its regional headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco, and continues to be led by MD Achraf El Boustani.

“Globally, Ford is leveraging its resources to best serve our customers and treat them like family. As we work to deliver Ford+, our company strategy, we must continue to capitalise on our strengths, transform our automotive operations and deliver must-have products and services across all of our markets,” Ford IMG president Dianne Craig said in a statement.