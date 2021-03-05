Nedbank introduces cash withdrawals without a touch of a button

Nedbank customers can now withdraw money from ATMs without touching the machine using a quick response (QR) code.

The bank integrated the technology into its Money App. To withdraw cash, customers must scan the QR code at selected Nedbank ATMs, using the Nedbank Money App on their smartphone.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic has been rampant in our country, banks have introduced ways to help curb the spread of the virus. These include providing sanitisers on the machines and enforcing masks and physical distancing.

Nedbank’s executive for self-service banking Preni Naidoo said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a need to deliver innovative transacting solutions.

“The QR code functionality lets clients load a cash withdrawal on the Nedbank Money App. Thereafter, they simply need to scan the QR code on the ATM screen to withdraw their cash quickly and securely without having to use their bank card.”