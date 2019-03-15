Banking group Nedbank's wealth management arm has won two honours at the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management awards. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (ANA) - Banking group Nedbank's wealth management arm has won two honours at the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management awards. The Euromoney survey is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best wealth management and private-banking services, providing a qualitative review by region and areas of service.

In 2018, Nedbank Private Wealth won the philantrophic advice category for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are delighted that our expertise once again enjoyed independent industry recognition. We are pleased to have maintained our competitive edge, globally and locally," it said in a statement on Thursday after being named top private bank and wealth manager in South Africa for super affluent clients (US $1 million to US $5 million) and top private bank and wealth manager in South Africa for environmental, social and governance investing or social impact investing.

This year's survey received 2,230 valid responses, Nedbank Private Wealth added.

The survey is completed by private banks and wealth managers to identify the firms they consider to be their top competitors.

Participating private banks and wealth managers complete a detailed questionnaire to gauge the views of senior private-banking or wealth management staff with a perspective on the relative merits and demerits of their bank and its competitors.

- African News Agency (ANA)