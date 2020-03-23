Nedbank to assist clients with cashflow challenges as a result of Covid-19

DURBAN - Nedbank has committed to supporting their clients during this time of uncertainty and have a number of solutions available to assist clients in good standing who are impacted by this pandemic.

Nedbank said, "We undertake to work with our clients to help them through this period of enormous challenge for all South Africans. This undertaking to work alongside and support our clients with suitable individual solutions to cashflow challenges they may experience as a result of Covid-19 extends to any loan agreement they have with us".

This support could include deferring payments (or part thereof) for a suitable period, extending existing loan periods or extending additional credit to manage short term cashflow shortfalls.

Clients are encouraged to contact the bank on 0860555111 or small business clients can speak to their dedicated relationship banker if they need to restructure their debt or change their payment arrangements as a consequence of Covid-19.

"We continue to work with our clients, regulators, industry bodies and government to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and will provide further guidance to clients on these matters as they evolve," said Nedbank.