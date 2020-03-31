Nedbank to help facilitate loans to small business for new Oppenheimer trust

DURBAN - Nedbank will be helping facilitate the distribution of loans to small businesses for the newly launched South African Future Trust (SAFT).

SAFT has been established by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer. The main aim of the SAFT is to mitigate the immediate economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis by keeping companies in business and protecting jobs, in order to fast track South Africa’s economic recovery after this pandemic.

The Trust will extend direct financial support to employees of South African small, medium and micro-sized businesses who are at risk of losing their jobs or will suffer a loss of income because of Covid-19. The SAFT has been funded with an initial contribution of R1 billion by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer.

Four of South African banks, including Nedbank, will administer the scheme at no cost to the fund. The banks have also waived their normal credit fees for all loans approved under the SAFT scheme to maximise the funds available to recipients.

"Nedbank acknowledges that this is a time of heightened anxiety for our small business clients and their employees, not just in terms of their personal health but also their economic survival. We welcome this initiative which will provide some relief to small businesses, the lifeblood of our economy. We will continue to look for ways to support our clients during this time of uncertainty and are honoured to play a part in facilitating this process," said Nedbank Retail & Business Banking Managing Executive Ciko Thomas.