JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Nedbank could pay off mortgages or fund holidays for a small number of customers that exhibit good financial behaviour under its revamped rewards programme, its head of loyalty and rewards Dharmesh Bhana told Reuters.
Its Greenbacks programme was overhauled this year as the country’s biggest lenders step up efforts to win and retain customers following the launch of a number of upstart banks.
Around 600,000 people are using Greenbacks and the numbers are growing rapidly, Nedbank said.