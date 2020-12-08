Nepi Rockcastle disposes of its shares in URW

CAPE TOWN - NEPI Rockcastle said yesterday that it had sold the shares it owned in the listed group Unibail Rodamco Westfield (URW).

The real estate investment trust that owns commercial properties in central and eastern Europe said it had owned 1.2 million URW listed shares as at September 30, and the €25 million (about R458 million), net loan facility associated with the URW shares were repaid in August, using some proceeds from the Romanian office sale transaction.

Nepi Rockcastle’s board, however, decided last month to sell the shares given an improvement in the URW share price and use the proceeds to repurchase NEPI Rockcastle shares, followed by their cancellation.

The URW share sale was executed between November 23 and December 4, and amounted to about €75m. NEPI Rockcastle repurchased 17.72 million of its own shares, representing 2.95 percent of the issued share capital.

After completion of the transaction, the remaining authority to repurchase shares was 102.47 million shares, 17.05 percent of the share capital at the time the authority was granted.