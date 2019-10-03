CAPE TOWN - Nepi Rockcastle, which owns properties in central and eastern Europe, yesterday undertook a 500 million (R8.32 billion) book build for an unsecured bond issue, a statement said.
The funds would be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, property developments, refinancing and working capital management.
The group, which focuses on dominant retail properties, has a portfolio valued at 6.1bn. The new bonds will mature in October 2026. The group had undertaken another 500m bond issue in May this year.