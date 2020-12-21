Nersa board asks chairperson Jacob Modise to step down

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has asked its chairperson Jacob Modise to step down following a board meeting held last week to determine his fate.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal last week ruled that Modise had failed in his fiduciary duties after he, as chairperson of Tladi Holdings some years ago, appropriated an empowerment transaction that the company was pursuing.

In a statement, Nersa said that it had considered the judgement in the matter between Modise and his investment firm Batsomi Power, against Tladi Holdings, to ascertain the potential impact of the judgement on Nersa’s reputation.

Modise is also the executive chairman of Batsomi Investment Holdings, a black economic empowerment group he founded in 1998, that has investments in the industrial, technology, defence, motor, hospitality, power and healthcare industries.

Nersa said it had also considered Modise’s conduct regarding his failure to apprise the energy regulator of the judgement as it only got wind of the matter from the media.