CAPE TOWN - Low-fare airline, kulula.com has entered a codeshare agreement with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines which will allow both kulula.com and KLM customers to enjoy benefits such as taking connecting flights.

The codeshare agreement which comes into effect today is kulula’s second codeshare partnership with a SkyTeam Alliance member. The former being the agreement signed with Kenya Airlines in 2014.

This partnership will benefit both kulula.com and KLM customers. It will be easier for customers to take connecting flights and make their travel routes easier to understand. For instance, they can book from destination A to destination C on one carrier’s code, rather than needing a separate one for each leg of your journey.

Kulula said that under this partnership, KLM will add its KL code to kulula.com’s domestic route network, allowing customers to seamlessly connect to and from Cape Town, Durban, George and East London and enjoy the benefits of purchasing a single KLM ticket with the convenience of one-stop check-in and baggage transfer.

“We are delighted to be adding KLM as a key airline partner by entering into a codeshare agreement, effective from today. KLM is a key airline partner and we will continue to work with them to explore opportunities to expand on our partnership. We are committed to provide their customers with the warmest of welcomes and best service on board our flights”, said Comair’s Chief Executive Officer, Erik Venter.

Kulula has formerly signed a codeshare agreement with Air France.

What this new partnership will bring for KLM premium members is that they can look forward to relaxing at kulula’s Slow Lounges which offers complimentary food and drink. The Lounges also offer showers where travellers can freshen up and catch up on some reading as well.

Picture: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. (Twitter).

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE