New Development Bank VP Leslie Maasdorp to step down

THE New Development Bank said yesterday its vice-president, chief financial officer and debt officer Leslie Maasdorp would step down from July 7, 2024, after his term expired. A process of appointing a successor to Maasdorp was under way.

The Cabinet appointed Maasdorp as vice-president to represent South Africa at the New Development Bank in Shanghai in 2015. Maasdorp was then appointed by the Bank as chief financial officer and was a member of the founding management team, under the leadership of Kundapur Vaman Kamath, the first NDB president. At the expiry of his contract in 2021, Maasdorp was reappointed by the Cabinet for a second term of three years. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in a statement: “I wish to express our sincere gratitude to Mr Maasdorp for the distinction with which he has served South Africa in this role. As CFO, he led the treasury and capital markets activities of the Bank, having established the global and domestic bond programmes for the institution, raising more than $15 billion during his tenure.