CAPE TOWN – Goodleaf, a company that distributes premium CBD products announced that it has opened its premium store situated in the heart of Cape Town’s city centre in Buitenkant Street. Founded by Jonni Katz and Warren Schewitz, the company aims to build the leading vertically integrated Cannabis business in Africa.

The company opened its store just after Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi legalised the sale of Cannabidiol (CBD), a compound derived from dagga by anyone, not just pharmacists – without prescription in late May.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that it is not a criminal offence for an adult citizen to use, possess or grow cannabis in private for personal consumption.

In-store, users can expect a selection of premium hemp-derived CBD products including vapes, drops and creams from leading international brands Select CBD, Dr Kerklaan and Herb Essentials. The first good leaf products were launched in store this Wednesday 17 July.

The 40m-square retail space was conceived as more than just a retail environment, but an ‘amphitheatre’ of low birchwood rows that function as both product display and wrap-around seating for socialising, customer education or pop-up events.

It reflects the brand’s commitment to curating premium products and sharing knowledge at a time when attitudes and the law have changed towards CBD.

Chief Executive Jonni Katz said in a statement: “The store embodies everything Goodleaf stands for – open and accessible, sophisticated and stylish. We always believed there was a huge opportunity to offer consumers an educated and curated experience in a welcoming environment. I think its design is the perfect blend of functionality and modern retail style.”

