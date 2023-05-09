Newly appointed SA Tourism acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu implicated in bribery allegations

The newly appointed SA Tourism acting chief executive Nomasonto Ndlovu has been implicated in bribery. This comes after a whistle-blower called the SA Tourism hotline to report that Ndlovu had allegedly accepted a R100 000 bribe from Qatar Airlines for flights in business class, accommodation, and World Cup tickets.

According to the caller, the alleged incident happened on December 6 and 7, 2022. The allegations were investigated by audit firm KPMG. SA Tourism chairperson Tim Harris said: “As incoming board members, we are awaiting a full briefing from the acting Chief Audit Executive, including a report on the whistle-blower hotline.”

Ndlovu replaces SA Tourism’s former acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, who resigned last week. Harris said Khumalo tendered his resignation as SA Tourism chief marketing officer and current acting CEO. “We noted that Khumalo’s preference was to leave immediately,” he said.

Harris said at a board meeting held on May 6, the SA Tourism Board accepted his resignation with immediate effect. “The board wishes him well in his future endeavours,” he said. “Nomasonto Ndlovu has been appointed in the position of acting chief executive officer, in concurrence with her role as chief operating officer. Bronwen Auret has been appointed as acting chief marketing officer, in concurrence with her role as chief quality assurance officer,” he said.