JOHANNESBURG - Newzroom Afrika, which won a bid last year for a new channel on Multichoice's DSTV platform, said on Tuesday it was set to go live from Thursday. "Viewers will welcome to their screens respected news practitioners such as lead anchor Cathy Mohlahlana, politics stalwart Thulasizwe Simelane, talk show veteran JJ Tabane and sports fiend Marc Lewis, in a compelling line-up," the company said in a statement.

The channel's lineup will also include Sizwe Dhlomo, Gugu Mhlungu, Natasha Thorp, Thabo Mdluli and Thami Ngubeni, while business commentator Ayabonga Cawe will take the pulse of the small business sector with a focus on start-ups and the township economy.

Newzroom Afrika, a partnership between television production entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, was the winning bidder selected by MultiChoice to produce a new 24-hour news channel for DStv.

“We believe viewers are hungry for a different perspective that is fully independent and puts their interests first," Ngwato said.

"We made sure in designing our editorial structure and choosing the members of our editorial board to hardwire the highest levels of rigour and independence into our newsroom."

Ngwato said the channel had recruited more than 200 journalists, presenters, technicians and digital specialists who had put in many hours of training and testing ahead of the first live broadcast.

The channel will feature breaking news, in-depth analysis, expert panel discussions, business and sport and will be broadcast in high-definition.

It will be available for streaming on smartphones, tablets or desktop through DStv Now, and will be open to all subscribers on DSTV packages ranging from "Access" to "Premium".

- African News Agency (ANA)