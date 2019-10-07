JOHANNESBURG - Air Chefs, a catering subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA) received a notice to embark on an industrial action by one of the labour unions, NUMSA.
In terms of the notice the industrial action was due to commence from Monday morning at 06:00.
SAA said in a statement, "Once in receipt of the notice, Air Chefs management took steps to ensure that if the planned industrial action occurred, there should be minimal or no impact on the operations of all Air Chefs customers including the airlines it serves. The company approached the Labour court and Air Chefs has successfully interdicted the industrial action."