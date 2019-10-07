No impact on operations at Air Chefs









SAA said in a statement, "Once in receipt of the notice, Air Chefs management took steps to ensure that if the planned industrial action occurred, there should be minimal or no impact on the operations of all Air Chefs customers including the airlines it serves. The company approached the Labour court and Air Chefs has successfully interdicted the industrial action. Picture: Airport Company South Africa. JOHANNESBURG - Air Chefs, a catering subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA) received a notice to embark on an industrial action by one of the labour unions, NUMSA.

In terms of the notice the industrial action was due to commence from Monday morning at 06:00.

SAA further said, "We appreciate that this may be an interim relief pending the judgment of the court on the matter which is expected on Monday in the afternoon. This has given Air Chefs a window of opportunity to consider options at its disposal. In addition to an interdict, Air Chefs has activated its contingency plans to ensure business continuity should the industrial action materialise."





This means, measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the strike by NUMSA and to render services to all Air Chefs customers, including the airlines it provides catering services to. This has been communicated to all airlines including SAA.





SAA concluded by saying as matters stand on Monday, all operations are running as per normal.



