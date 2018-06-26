Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced that it will no longer be making passenger boarding calls at 6 airports starting from July 1, 2018. Picture: Soraya Crowie

CAPE TOWN - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) announced that it will no longer be making passenger boarding calls at 6 airports starting from July 1, 2018.

ACSA Corporate Manager Senzeni Ndebele reportedly said in a statement that the public address microphones at domestic departures terminals and gates will be switched off, reports My Broadband.

The affected airports include Port Elizabeth International Airport, Bram Fischer International Airport, East London Airport, George Airport, Upington International Airport, and Kimberley Airport.

Passengers will have to now check their boarding passes and the flight information boards in order to check their boarding times. Ndebele added that terminal announcements will only be made when irregular operations occur such as gate changes, flight time changes and security concerns.

In other ACSA news, the Department of Transport and Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said earlier this month that it will implement the new names of four airports as “soon as possible” following public comment.

Acsa said Cape Town International Airport, East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport and Kimberley Airport would be renamed as part of the government’s Transformation of Heritage Landscape programme.

The renaming of Cape Town International Airport has been in the spotlight since the funeral of Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium, when EFF leader Julius Malema said it should be named after her.

Acsa said that following that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande had directed them to facilitate the process of changing the airport’s name to Nelson Mandela International Airport to honour the country’s icon.

“The renaming will be implemented in terms of the SA Geographical Names Council Act of 1998 (Act No 118 of 1998).

“The minister of arts and culture is responsible for the approval of geographical names after receiving recommendations from the SA Geographical Names Council.

"The council is responsible for geographical features of national concern including towns, cities, suburbs and any form of human settlement, post offices, stations, highways, airports and government dams,” Acsa said.

