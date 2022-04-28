Northam completes drilling at No 3 Shaft

NORTHAM Platinum said on Tuesday that it had completed drilling of its No 3 Shaft at a world record depth of 1 382 metres at the group’s Zondereinde mine in the western bushveld, extending the life of the mine to more than 30 years.

Northam CEO Paul Dunne said: “This project milestone was delivered on time and on budget by the Zondereinde team, in collaboration with our project service provider, Master Drilling. The resultant long-term stability and life of mine extension delivered by this project will have a beneficial impact on the mine, its stakeholders and the local economy for decades to come.”