INTERNATIONAL - Novartis is buying the Japanese generics unit of South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare in a deal worth up to 400 million euros ($440.80 million) to expand in the world’s third-biggest drug market, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.



Novartis’s Sandoz generics business agreed to pay 300 million euros initially, plus a deferred amount not expected to exceed 100 million euros based on certain conditions being met, Novartis said. Completion of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2020.



