Now might be the time to buy that Sony PS5 as prices are going to soar

TOKYO - The prices of PlayStation 5 consoles will be going up around the world, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. announced Thursday. The price increases reflect the rising cost of parts and currency fluctuations, among other factors, according to Sony.

PS5 prices will go up by 5,500 yen in Japan on Sept. 15. The recommended retail price of the disc drive version will be 60,478, yen up by 10% from the current price of 54,978 yen. The digital edition, which does not have a disc drive, will cost 49,478, yen up by 12.5% from the current price of 43,978 yen. The prices will also be raised in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Canada.