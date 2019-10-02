File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association on Wednesday pledged support for a strike planned by pilots over what they say is the lack of leadership at national carrier SAA. In a statement, NUMSA and SACCA said they supported the pilots' demands, including that cash-strapped South African Airways urgently take appropriate action to ensure a proper turnaround and return to sustainability.

SAA said on Monday it was disappointed by the threat by the South African Airways Pilots Association (SAAPA) to go on strike in the midst of ongoing talks over its demands.

On Wednesday, NUMSA and SACCA said their members had held regular marches, protests and pickets to highlight the management crisis at SAA and tried to intervene when former group CEO Vuyani Jarana resigned in June reportedly out of frustration because the government refused to fund a turnaround strategy he had developed to return the airline to profitability.

"We have consistently made a call that the board must be reconstituted and represented by representatives of labour, business, and the government. This way labour can play an oversight role and ensure good governance and transparency," the unions said.