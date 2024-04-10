Oando PLC, the Nigeria-based energy group that is listed on the Nigerian and Johannesburg stock exchanges, yesterday said it had missed the deadline to file its audited financial statements for the year to December 31, 2023.

Oando’s shares were suspended on the JSE at the end of last month due to the failure to report financial results.

The group said the financial results, which were due by March 30, 2024, were delayed as a result of delays with finalising the Oando Groups' 2022 audited financial statements.

“The 2022 audited financial statements of Oando PLC have now been finalised and approved by the Board … and will be sent to the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria immediately for regulatory approval, prior to their release to the market,” Oanda said in a notice.